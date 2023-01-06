Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.1 %

SNN stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Smith & Nephew

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.67) to GBX 1,530 ($18.43) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.