Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.37 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

