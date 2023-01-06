Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.42.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $395.08 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $404.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.27 and a 200-day moving average of $334.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.