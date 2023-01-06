Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,368 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTIN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.