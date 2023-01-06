Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 443 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $583,066.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,064,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,014 shares of company stock worth $5,133,004. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

