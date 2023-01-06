Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 671 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $37.62 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

