Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,911 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 16.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 56,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

