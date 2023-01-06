Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.