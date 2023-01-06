Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,005 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 420,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 1,896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 300,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Logitech International by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 718,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Logitech International by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 498,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,812 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.6 %

LOGI opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

