Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Perficient by 376.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PRFT opened at $68.82 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.