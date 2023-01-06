Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $86.61 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

