Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

