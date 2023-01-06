Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Okta by 5,021.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after buying an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $220.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

