EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

