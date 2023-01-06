Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung expects that the electronics maker will earn $6.40 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

AEIS stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

