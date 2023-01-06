Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $8.82 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.