Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ESNT stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

