Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

