Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

