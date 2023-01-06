Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $137.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

