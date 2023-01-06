Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 649.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,827,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53.

