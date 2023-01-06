Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FSTA stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

