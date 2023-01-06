Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 3,416.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FNCL opened at $48.43 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.