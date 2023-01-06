Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 246.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,684 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $24.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

