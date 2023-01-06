Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.6 %

FIS stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.