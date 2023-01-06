Field & Main Bank Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $175.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

