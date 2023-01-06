Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,066.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,869.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 1,938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

