Financial Review: Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biocept and Zicix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biocept presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.16%. Given Biocept’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than Zicix.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $61.25 million 0.16 -$2.82 million ($0.98) -0.57 Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Biocept and Zicix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zicix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biocept.

Risk & Volatility

Biocept has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -32.99% -49.18% -28.56% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biocept beats Zicix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. It also provides cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell and ctDNA and ctRNA testing services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians; clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations; and RT-PCR testing services for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers; and with Protean BioDiagnostics, Inc. to research the ability of its Target Selector molecular assay to determine EGFR status in NSCLC patients. Biocept, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

