Financial Survey: Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) versus The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Seibels Bruce Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 18.45% 24.56% 7.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 9.21 $152.66 million $6.07 42.32

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Seibels Bruce Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $327.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Rating)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.