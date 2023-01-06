First Command Bank Has $3.14 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Command Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 113,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.