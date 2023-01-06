First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

FR stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

