First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
