First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $209.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Compass Point decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

