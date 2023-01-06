Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.05.

Insider Activity

Five Below Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $177.08 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $194.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

