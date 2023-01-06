Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 2,071.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.95 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.