Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
