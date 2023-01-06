Fundamentun LLC Invests $228,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

