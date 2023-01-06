Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $37.84

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.84, but opened at $39.93. Futu shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 119,333 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Futu Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Futu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Futu by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

