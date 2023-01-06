FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Compass Point decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.