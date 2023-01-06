FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

