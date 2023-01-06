FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issued By William Blair

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

