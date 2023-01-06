FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

MPW stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 111,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

