FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Issued By KeyCorp

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.55. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

RRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $172.67.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.