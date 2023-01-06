FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Wedbush

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

