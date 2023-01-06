FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
