FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

