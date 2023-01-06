FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pandora A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pandora A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $757.50.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

PANDY stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $713.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.66 million.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

