FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AQST stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 556,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

