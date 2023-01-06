FY2022 EPS Estimates for BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.15) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

