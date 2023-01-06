FY2022 EPS Estimates for Datadog, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datadog in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Shares of DDOG opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,270.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $530,647.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,009,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 198,524 shares worth $14,942,927. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

